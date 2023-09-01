Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD looks to consolidate above $24.50 ahead of US NFP

- XAG/USD trades higher ahead of US employment data.
- RSI indicates the bullish bias of the traders; the weekly high appears to be key resistance.
- Seven-day EMA could act as the immediate support lined up with 23.6% Fibo.
XAG/USD snaps the two-day losing streak, trading higher around $24.50 during the early trading hours in the European session on Friday. The pair is experiencing upward support after the moderate inflation data from the United States (US) was released on Thursday. US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index, rose at the rate of 4.2% on a monthly basis in July as per the market consensus, from 4.1% prior.
However, the traders of the bright metal will likely monitor the releases of US employment and manufacturing data before making fresh bets on the XAG/USD pair. These datasets include the US Average Hourly Earnings, Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, indicating a bullish bias of the XAG/USD traders. The bulls could face a challenge around the weekly high at $25.01, followed by July’s high at $25.26.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains above the centerline and shows the divergence above the signal line, which indicates that recent momentum is stronger.
On the flip side, the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $24.30 emerges as the immediate support aligned to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $24.35.
A break below that level could push the Silver price to navigate the region around a nine-day EMA at $24.19, followed by a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $23.94.
XAG/USD: Daily Chart
XAG/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|24.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.4
|Daily SMA50
|23.65
|Daily SMA100
|23.95
|Daily SMA200
|23.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.68
|Previous Daily Low
|24.37
|Previous Weekly High
|24.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.67
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
