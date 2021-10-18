Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD keeps hovering above $23.00

- Silver futures, trading flat near one-month highs at $23.55.
- Precious metals remain weighed amid higher US T-Bond yields.
- XAG/USD: Positive while above $23.00.
Silver futures have been trading without a clear direction on Monday, steady above $23.00, and a short distance to one-month highs at $23.55. Upside attempts, however, have been capped below $23.45, as the US dollar remains firm amid higher US T-Bond yields.
Fed tapering expectations weigh on metal prices
Silver and other precious metals have opened the week on a slightly negative tone, with the US dollar supported by higher US Treasury bond yields. Investors’ expectations of an upcoming announcement of QE tapering, and rising speculation about higher interest rates in 2022 are pushing US bond yields higher, making the US dollar a more attractive hedge from inflation than precious metals.
The US 10-year yield has ticked up to 1.57% from 1.55% on Friday, while shorter-term notes, such as the 5-year yield surging to 20-month highs at 1.19% after having rallied for the last two weeks.
XAG/USD: remains positive while above $23.00
From a technical perspective, the pair remains positive above previous highs, at $23.00, with the focus on the September 14 and 15 highs, at $23.55 September 16 high at $24.00.
On the downside, a reversal below $23.00 (September 22, October 8 highs) might ease bullish pressure, and open the path towards 22.20/35 (October 6 and 12 lows) ahead of year-to-date lows at $21.40.
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|23.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.6
|Daily SMA50
|23.27
|Daily SMA100
|24.75
|Daily SMA200
|25.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.59
|Previous Daily Low
|23.07
|Previous Weekly High
|23.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.35
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
