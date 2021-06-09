Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near weekly lows, just above mid-$27.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Silver was seen hovering near the lower boundary of its weekly trading range.
  • Neutral oscillators on the daily charts warrant some caution for bearish traders.
  • Sustained weakness below the $27.00 mark is needed to confirm a breakdown.

Silver remained on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and was last seen hovering near weekly lows, just above mid-$27.00s.

From a technical perspective, the recent bounce from three-week lows faltered near the $28.00 mark on Tuesday. The mentioned handle marks an ascending trend-line support breakpoint – extending from YTD lows touched in March – and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive momentum – are yet to confirm a bearish bias and warrant some caution before positioning for any further decline. Hence, any subsequent decline might continue to find decent support near the $27.00 mark and remain limited.

That said, a convincing break below will mark a fresh breakdown and turn the XAG/USD vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the $26.60 resistance breakpoint ahead of the $26.00 mark and the very important 200-day SMA. The latter is currently pegged near the $25.75-70 region.

On the flip side, the $27.90-$28.00 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong hurdle and is closely followed by the $28.25-30 supply zone. Sustained strength beyond will negate the negative bias and push the XAG/USD back towards monthly tops, around the $28.75 region.

Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move beyond the $29.00 mark, towards the $29.60 resistance zone en-route the $30.00 psychological mark, or multi-year tops touched in February.

XAG/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 27.59
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 27.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.75
Daily SMA50 26.65
Daily SMA100 26.5
Daily SMA200 25.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.98
Previous Daily Low 27.51
Previous Weekly High 28.56
Previous Weekly Low 27.01
Previous Monthly High 28.75
Previous Monthly Low 25.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 27.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Ask any questions about trading!

Join Actionable Trade Ideas webinars every week!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar

The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.4200, crunch Brexit talks before G7 eyed

GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.4200, crunch Brexit talks before G7 eyed

GBP/USD cheers US dollar pullback to print mild gains above 1.4150. EU-UK Brexit negotiators meet for last ditched efforts to resolve NI protocol issues. Confusion over UK’s unlock and inflation battles stimulus hopes ahead of Thursday’s key G7, US CPI.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD

Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD

Gold price is hovering in a very narrow trading range with modest gains. The prices remain under pressure by an uptick in the US dollar, ETF outflow,  and weak consumer demand in India. Investors turn their focus on the US CPI.

Gold News

Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound

Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound

XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.

Read more

Marking time ahead of the week's big events

Marking time ahead of the week's big events

The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures