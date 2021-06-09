Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near weekly lows, just above mid-$27.00s

- Silver was seen hovering near the lower boundary of its weekly trading range.
- Neutral oscillators on the daily charts warrant some caution for bearish traders.
- Sustained weakness below the $27.00 mark is needed to confirm a breakdown.
Silver remained on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and was last seen hovering near weekly lows, just above mid-$27.00s.
From a technical perspective, the recent bounce from three-week lows faltered near the $28.00 mark on Tuesday. The mentioned handle marks an ascending trend-line support breakpoint – extending from YTD lows touched in March – and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive momentum – are yet to confirm a bearish bias and warrant some caution before positioning for any further decline. Hence, any subsequent decline might continue to find decent support near the $27.00 mark and remain limited.
That said, a convincing break below will mark a fresh breakdown and turn the XAG/USD vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the $26.60 resistance breakpoint ahead of the $26.00 mark and the very important 200-day SMA. The latter is currently pegged near the $25.75-70 region.
On the flip side, the $27.90-$28.00 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong hurdle and is closely followed by the $28.25-30 supply zone. Sustained strength beyond will negate the negative bias and push the XAG/USD back towards monthly tops, around the $28.75 region.
Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move beyond the $29.00 mark, towards the $29.60 resistance zone en-route the $30.00 psychological mark, or multi-year tops touched in February.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|27.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.75
|Daily SMA50
|26.65
|Daily SMA100
|26.5
|Daily SMA200
|25.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.98
|Previous Daily Low
|27.51
|Previous Weekly High
|28.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.01
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
