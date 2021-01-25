Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD gathers pace for a break above 50-HMA

Silver awaits range breakout while capped between 50 and 200-HMAs.

Hourly RSI remains bullish, backing the upside bias.

$1865 will offer strong resistance if XAU/USD bounces further.

Silver (XAG/USD) has entered into a phase of consolidation above $25.50, having recovered from Friday’s sharp drop to the $25 mark.

The bulls are looking for a strong catalyst to break through the crucial 50-hourly moving average (HMA) resistance at $25.66.

Meanwhile, 100-HMA at $25.50 offers immediate support to the bright metal. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat just above the midline, keeping the buyers hopeful in the near-term.

Acceptance above 50-HMA could call for a test of the $26 mark and beyond. While the 21-HMA support at $25.46 will be put at risk should the 100-HMA give way.

The 200-HMA is seen as the next relevant cushion for the XAG bulls.

Silver Price Chart: Hourly

Silver: Additional levels