Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD gathers pace for a break above 50-HMA

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Silver awaits range breakout while capped between 50 and 200-HMAs.
  • Hourly RSI remains bullish, backing the upside bias.
  • $1865 will offer strong resistance if XAU/USD bounces further.

Silver (XAG/USD) has entered into a phase of consolidation above $25.50, having recovered from Friday’s sharp drop to the $25 mark.

The bulls are looking for a strong catalyst to break through the crucial 50-hourly moving average (HMA) resistance at $25.66.

Meanwhile, 100-HMA at $25.50 offers immediate support to the bright metal. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat just above the midline, keeping the buyers hopeful in the near-term.

Acceptance above 50-HMA could call for a test of the $26 mark and beyond. While the 21-HMA support at $25.46 will be put at risk should the 100-HMA give way.

The 200-HMA is seen as the next relevant cushion for the XAG bulls.

Silver Price Chart: Hourly

Silver: Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.57
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 25.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.99
Daily SMA50 25.04
Daily SMA100 24.87
Daily SMA200 22.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26
Previous Daily Low 25.02
Previous Weekly High 26.05
Previous Weekly Low 24.19
Previous Monthly High 27.41
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD looks to regain 1.2200 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD looks to regain 1.2200 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD advances towards 1.2200 amid a broadly weaker US dollar. The recovery rally will likely gather steam if the German IFO survey beats estimates. Rising coronavirus cases, skepticism about Biden's ability to deliver stimulus pose downside risks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3700, eyes on BOE’s Bailey

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3700, eyes on BOE’s Bailey

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3700 ahead of the London open. US dollar weakens as stimulus optimism offset virus woes. US President Biden set to recall travel ban on the UK. BOE’s Bailey speaks at the World Economic Forum. 

GBP/USD News

Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend

Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend

Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854. Prices fell in the previous two weeks. 

Gold news

Week Ahead: Fed interest rates, GDP

Week Ahead: Fed interest rates, GDP

We have a relatively light data week ahead regarding the amount of significant data points coming out. However, the economic events are extremely significant in determining the state of their respective economies.

Read more

Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1

Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1

The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures