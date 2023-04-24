Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD flirts with 100-period SMA on H4, 23.6% Fibo. holds the key

- Silver drifts lower for the second straight day, though defends 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.
- The mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before placing aggressive bets.
- A sustained weakness below the $24.40-30 area is needed to support prospects for deeper losses.
Silver remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday and drops to a three-day low, around the $24.80-$24.75 region heading into the European session.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD, so far, has managed to defend the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. This is closely followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April rally, around the $24.65 zone and the $24.40-$24.30 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support.
With oscillators on hourly charts holding deep in the negative territory, a convincing break below the latter will set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from a yearly peak, around the $26.10 region touched on April 14. The XAG/USD might then weaken further below the $24.00 mark and test the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.70 area.
On the flip side, any intraday positive move back above the $25.00 psychological mark now seems to confront some resistance near the $25.20 horizontal level ahead of the $25.50-$25.60 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond will negate the negative bias and allow the XAG/USD to make a fresh attempt to conquer the $26.00 round-figure mark.
Some follow-through buying will mark a fresh bullish breakout and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $26.25-$26.30 region, above which the XAG/USD could aim to reclaim the $27.00 round-figure mark.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88
|Today daily open
|25.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.62
|Daily SMA50
|22.75
|Daily SMA100
|23.1
|Daily SMA200
|21.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.39
|Previous Daily Low
|24.9
|Previous Weekly High
|25.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.64
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
