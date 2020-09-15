Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD fades upside momentum beyond $27.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver struggles to extend the upside beak of monthly falling trend line, eases from $27.30.
  • Strong RSI, sustained break of the key resistance, now support, favor the bulls.
  • 200-hour EMA joins the trend line to strengthen the support.

Silver prices seesaw near $27.15, up 0.18% on a day, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the white metal fails to please the bulls beyond a falling trend line from September 01.

Considering the upbeat RSI conditions, the commodity is likely to remain directed towards the September 10 peak surrounding $27.50 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its early-month drop, around $27.75.

Should the bulls manage to keep the reins past-$27.75, the September 02 high near $28.30 can offer an intermediate halt during the run-up to question the monthly peak surrounding $28.90.

Meanwhile, 200-hour EMA joins the previous resistance line to strengthen $27.00 support. Also challenging the bears is the 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement level around $26.60/55.

In a case where the bullion remains weak past-$26.55, the monthly bottom surrounding $25.85 will return to the chart

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 27.16
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 27.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.1
Daily SMA50 24.78
Daily SMA100 20.89
Daily SMA200 18.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.31
Previous Daily Low 26.68
Previous Weekly High 27.49
Previous Weekly Low 25.85
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.02

 

 

