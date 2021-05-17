Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes $28 and $28.35 as the next upside targets – Confluence Detector

Silver (XAG/USD) is on the rise for the third straight on Monday, hitting fresh five-day highs near $27.80, as the bulls look to conquer the $28 mark. Silver is piggybacking on gold’s surge, as the yellow metal extends its break above $1850, fresh three-month highs. Dovish Fed expectations-led decline in the US Treasury yields favors the non-yielding precious metals.
How is Silver positioned on the technical graphs?
Silver Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that Silver is probing minor resistance at $27.80, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band one-day Upper and previous high one-hour.
The next fierce resistance awaits at $27.91, the confluence of the previous high and pivot point one-day R2.
Further north, the pivot point one-month R2 at $28.05 could emerge as a strong barrier.
A sustained move above the latter could trigger a rally towards $28.35, where the pivot point one-day R3 lies.
Alternatively, immediate support is seen at $27.60, the intersection of the previous low four-hour and SMA10 one-hour.
The XAG bears will face a strong hurdle around $27.45, which is a dense cluster of support levels, comprising of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, previous day high and Bollinger one-hour Middle.
The confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, SMA100 one-hour and SMA5 one-day at $27.30 is the level to beat for the sellers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.