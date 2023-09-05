Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops to fresh one-week low beneath $24.00, bears eye 200-SMA

- Silver Price takes offers to refresh multi-day low, down for the fifth consecutive day.
- Failure to cross seven-week-old resistance, downside break of 50-SMA joins bearish MACD signals to favor XAG/USD sellers.
- Oversold RSI conditions highlight 200-SMA as a tough nut to crack for Silver bears.
Silver Price prints five-day losing streak as it refreshes the weekly low around $23.90 amid early Tuesday. In doing so, the bright metal takes clues from the broad US Dollar rebound as the full markets return after the US Labor Day Holiday.
That said, the bright metal’s U-turn from a downward-sloping resistance line from July 19 joins the commodity’s downside break of the 50-SMA to keep the Silver sellers hopeful. Adding strength to the hopes favoring the metal’s south-run are the bearish MACD signals.
It’s worth noting, however, that the RSI (14) line is nearly oversold and hence the downside room appears limited, which in turn highlights the 200-SMA level of $23.75 as the key support.
In a case where the XAG/USD remains bearish past $23.75, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-July upside, near $23.30, will act as the final defense of the buyers.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of the 50-SMA level surrounding $24.30 could lure the intraday buyers of the XAG/USD.
Following that, the aforementioned resistance line from July, close to $24.65, should check the Silver bulls before giving them control.
Silver Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.47
|Daily SMA50
|23.7
|Daily SMA100
|23.92
|Daily SMA200
|23.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.96
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
