Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD could extend slide to $25 with a break below $26

  • Silver stays relatively quiet following Tuesday's sharp decline.
  • Next key support for XAG/USD aligns at $26.00.
  • Unless silver manages to hold above $27, sellers are likely to remain in control.

Following the three-day rally, during which silver prices rose by nearly 15%, the XAG/USD pair staged a deep correction and lost more than 8% on Tuesday. Although the pair stays relatively quiet on Wednesday, it doesn't look like it's about to turn north, once again. As of writing, XAG/USD was down 0.7% on a daily basis at $26.50.

Silver technical outlook

On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is edging lower and stays around 40, suggesting that there is more room on the downside before the pair becomes technically oversold. Key support aligns at $26, where the 200 and 100 SMAs are located. With a decisive break below that level, the next target could be set at $25, the starting point of the latest upsurge. 

On the upside, the immediate resistance is located at $27, the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level of the rally, ahead of $27.60 (Fibo 50% retracement). Unless silver manages to make a convincing break above $27, sellers are likely to remain in control of price action.

Additional levels to watch for

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.56
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 26.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.89
Daily SMA50 25.36
Daily SMA100 24.83
Daily SMA200 22.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.13
Previous Daily Low 26.28
Previous Weekly High 27.66
Previous Weekly Low 24.7
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 30.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 31.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

