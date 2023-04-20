Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates around $25.30-35 area, bullish potential intact

On the flip side, weakness below the $25.00 mark might continue to find decent support near the $24.65 confluence. This is closely followed by the $24.40-$24.30 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support, which if broken decisively could drag the XAG/USD towards the $24.00 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.75 area.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory and have just started gaining positive traction on the 4-hour chart. This, in turn, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the resumption of the recent rally witnessed over the past month or so. Hence, some follow-through strength towards the $25.80 hurdle, en route to the $26.00 mark, looks like a distinct possibility.

From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from over a one-year high - levels just above the $26.00 round figure touched last week - stalled on Wednesday near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April rally. The said support, around the $24.65 region, now coincides with the upward sloping 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and should act as a pivotal point.

Silver attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the $25.00 psychological mark and touches a three-day high on Thursday, albeit the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction. The white metal seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and is currently placed around the $25.30 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.