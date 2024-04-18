Otherwise, Silver’s drop below $28.00 would give sellers the upper hand and expose key support levels. Firstly, the April 15 daily low at $27.59, followed by the confluence of the 50% Fibo retracement and the $27.00 figure.

If XAG/USD buyers reclaim the May 18, 2021, daily high at $28.75, they could challenge $29.00. A breach of the latter will expose the year-to-date (YTD) high at $29.79 before challenging $30.00.

The grey metal continues to hold to the $28.00 threshold, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to edge lower. One could assume that buyers are taking a respite as the RSI edges lower, but it remains above the latest through of 54.00. With that said, Silver remains upward-biased as momentum favors bulls.

Silver clings to modest gains of 0.29% and stays above $28.00 for the sixth consecutive trading day amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a strong US Dollar. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD trades at $28.30 after hitting a daily low of $28.14.

