Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD climbs closer to weekly top, upside potential seems limited

Silver gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday.

The technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for further gains.

A break below the 100-day SMA support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears.

Silver (XAG/USD) ticks higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and looks to build on the previous day's modest bounce from the $28.70-$28.65 region, or a nearly one-month low. The white metal, however, remains below the weekly peak touched on Monday and currently trades around the $29.35 area, up over 0.30% for the day.

From a technical perspective, the breakdown through a short-term trading range was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and suggest that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside. That said, the overnight bounce from the vicinity of the $28.60-$28.55 support zone, or the June monthly swing low, and the subsequent move-up warrants some caution.

In the meantime, momentum beyond the $29.40-$29.45 area, or the weekly peak, is likely to confront some hurdle near the $29.80 region. This is closely followed by the $30.00 psychological mark, above which a bout of a short-covering move could lift the XAG/USD back towards the $30.35-$30.40 trading range support breakpoint, now turned resistance. The momentum could extend further and allow the bulls to reclaim the $31.00 round-figure mark.

A sustained strength beyond the latter will negate any near-term negative bias and pave the way for a move towards the $31.40 supply zone. Some follow-through buying beyond the monthly peak, around the $31.80 area, has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the $32.00 mark en route to the YTD peak, near the mid-$32.00s touched in May.

On the flip side, weakness below the $29.00 mark might continue to find decent support near the $28.60-$28.55 region. The said area now coincides with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below would make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the slide further below the $28.00 round figure, towards testing the next relevant support near the $27.50-$27.40 horizontal resistance breakpoint.

Silver daily chart