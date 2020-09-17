Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls stay hopeful even as MACD flirts with bears

- Silver keeps the bounce off 200-bar SMA inside one-week-old ascending trend channel.
- Multiple failures to break the key SMA joins bullish chart pattern to favor buyers.
- Sellers can aim for monthly low on the downside break of the channel.
Silver prices stay mildly positive while taking rounds to $27.17 during Thursday’s Asian session. The white metal has been trading beyond 200-bar SMA despite the MACD histogram’s recent weakness. Also portraying the commodity’s strength could be an upward sloping trend channel formation since September 09.
As a result, $27.45 and the weekly high near $27.60 can lure silver buyers before highlighting the aforementioned channel’s resistance line, currently around $27.70.
Also acting as an upside barrier is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the early-month declines by the bullion, at $27.73 now.
Alternatively, a 200-bar SMA level of $27.05 offers immediate support to the quote before the channel’s lower line, near $26.80, challenges the sellers.
It should, however, be noted that silver bears’ dominance past-$26.80 will be targeting the monthly low of $25.84.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|27.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.08
|Daily SMA50
|24.95
|Daily SMA100
|21.01
|Daily SMA200
|18.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.63
|Previous Daily Low
|27
|Previous Weekly High
|27.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.85
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.13
