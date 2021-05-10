Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls seem tiring above $27.00

- Silver holds lower ground after reversing from 10-week high.
- Monday’s ‘Shooting star’ near short-term channel resistance suggests further pullback moves.
- Bullish MACD probe sellers, confluence of 21-day SMA, channel support be the key.
Silver prices remain pressured around $27.30 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The white metal rose to the highest since late February the previous day before snapping a two-day winning streak, which in turn portrayed a ‘shooting star’ bearish candlestick formation on the daily (1D) chart.
Given the formation of the key candlestick near the resistance line of a six-week-old rising channel, silver may witness further downside towards the $27.00 threshold.
However, bullish MACD and convergence of 21-day SMA, as well as support line of the stated channel, near $26.35-30, could test the bears afterward.
Meanwhile, the channel’s upper line near $27.80 and Monday’s top of $27.88 may guard the commodity’s short-term upside, a clear trading beyond the same will defy the bearish candlestick formation.
However, silver bulls will wait for a sustained run-up above the late February top near $28.35 before challenging the $30.00 threshold during any further rise past $27.88.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55%
|Today daily open
|27.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.16
|Daily SMA50
|25.79
|Daily SMA100
|26.12
|Daily SMA200
|25.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.68
|Previous Daily Low
|27.14
|Previous Weekly High
|27.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.81
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.25
