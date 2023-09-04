Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 10-EMA to defend $24.00 amid sluggish Asian session

- Silver Price prints mild gains while snapping three-day losing streak.
- Upbeat oscillators, clear rebound from 10-EMA favor XAG/USD buyers.
- Sellers remain off the table beyond $23.75 while Silver price upside remains elusive below $24.80.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) picks up bids to defend the week-start rebound above the $24.00 amid early Monday in Asia. In doing so, the XAG/USD prints the first daily gain in four while reversing from the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Apart from the Silver Price rebound from the 10-EMA, the bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, also underpins the Silver Price recovery to $24.25 by the press time.
However, a convergence of the commodity’s 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March–May upside and a four-month-old downward-sloping trend line, close to $24.75–80 at the latest, appears the key for the XAG/USD bulls to cross to retake control.
Following that, the Silver Price run-up towards the previous monthly high of around $25.00 and July’s peak of $25.30 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 10-EMA level of $24.10, needs validation from the $24.00 round figure to convince the intraday sellers of the Silver.
Even so, the 50-EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement together offer a tough nut to crack for the Silver bears around $23.75.
To sum up, the XAG/USD is likely to portray a corrective bounce amid the US Labor Day Holiday.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|24.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.43
|Daily SMA50
|23.68
|Daily SMA100
|23.93
|Daily SMA200
|23.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.82
|Previous Daily Low
|24.16
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
