Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 10-DMA, aims to regain $25.00 ahead of FOMC

- Silver Price snaps two-day losing streak while bouncing off one-week low.
- 10-DMA, three-month-old horizontal support zone restrict immediate downside.
- Bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI keeps XAG/USD buyers hopeful.
- Silver sellers need validation from monthly support line to retake control.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains mildly bid around $24.65 amid early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the XAG/USD recovers from the 10-DMA and three-month-old horizontal support amid upbeat oscillators.
That said, bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14) add strength to the upside bias about the XAG/USD price.
It’s worth noting that the $25.00 round figure guards the immediate upside of the Silver Price ahead of the latest swing high of around $25.30.
Following that, the yearly high marked in May around $26.15 will lure the XAG/USD buyers.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below the 10-DMA and a horizontal support area comprising multiple levels marked since late April, respectively near the $24.60 and $24.60-50 region, will convince short-term silver sellers.
Even so, a convergence of the 100-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of its March-May upside, near $23.75 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver buyers.
Following that, an ascending support line stretched from late June, around $23.15 by the press time, can’t be ruled out.
Overall, the Silver Price (XAG/USD) is likely to remain firmer unless breaking $23.15.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|24.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.66
|Daily SMA50
|23.58
|Daily SMA100
|23.73
|Daily SMA200
|22.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.92
|Previous Daily Low
|24.59
|Previous Weekly High
|25.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.59
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
