Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears set eyes on $24.15-10 support zone

- Silver stays pressured after breaking two-week-old support line.
- Failures to cross 200-DMA replicate pullback in Momentum to keep sellers hopeful.
- Horizontal area from June adds to the upside filters.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends the week-start U-turn from 200-DMA to $24.80 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
In doing so, the bright metal justifies the previous day’s downside break of an ascending trend line from November 03 amid a retreat in the Momentum line.
That said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall, around $24.70, becomes immediate support for the metal before declining towards the $24.15-10 area comprising the 100-DMA and 50% Fibo.
In a case where the silver bears dominate past $24.10, the $24.00 threshold and highs marked during mid-October around $23.60 will be in focus.
Alternatively, the support-turned-resistance line around $25.00 and the 200-DMA level of $25.33 guards the quote’s recovery moves.
Also acting as the key resistance is the region including multiple levels marked since June around $25.50.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04%
|Today daily open
|25.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.27
|Daily SMA50
|23.47
|Daily SMA100
|24.15
|Daily SMA200
|25.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.38
|Previous Daily Low
|24.91
|Previous Weekly High
|25.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.03
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 level, led by strong USD Premium
The EUR/USD pair renewed its vow and continues to slide at the Early Asian session on Wednesday, trading around yearly low levels of 1.1300 level. The pair expects that ECB would stick to its dovish policy settings in the near term against the backdrop of a slowing economy.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold: Corrective decline could reach 1,830 Premium
Gold reached a fresh multi-month high of $1,877.15 a troy ounce, a level that was last seen in June this year, trimming intraday gains and returning to the 1,850 price zone ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
VeChain exposed to broader market weakness and VET could fall to $0.11
VeChain price on the weekly chart shows strong defense near the $0.13 value area. Many support levels exist near $0.13, and that level must hold to prevent any future sell-off. VeChain price experienced ...
US Retail Sales: The Fed gets an early Christmas present Premium
The Federal Reserve can rest easy. American consumers may be upset with inflation but that has not dampened their enthusiasm for holiday shopping. October Retail Sales soar 1.7%, Control Group 1.6%.