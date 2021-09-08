Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears flirt with $24.30-25 confluence support

- Silver has been oscillating in a range near the $24.30-25 confluence support.
- Mixed oscillators warrant caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Silver extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session and remained confined in a narrow trading band around the $24.30-25 region.
The mentioned area marks confluence support comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a short-term ascending trend-line extending from August 20 swing lows. Given the previous day's pullback from near one-month tops, a sustained break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been drifting into the negative territory but are yet to confirm a bearish bias on the daily chart. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a convincing breakthrough the said confluence support before positioning for any further downfall.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $24.00 round-figure ahead of the $24.80-75 horizontal zone. Some follow-through selling might turn the XAG/USD vulnerable and accelerate the slide towards intermediate support near the $23.50-45 region en-route the $23.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $24.40-50 region ahead of the overnight swing highs, around the $24.80-85 region. This is closely followed by the key $25.00 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively should push the XAG/USD to the $25.65 zone. The momentum could further get extended and allow bulls to challenge August monthly swing highs, around the $26.00 mark.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|24.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.82
|Daily SMA50
|24.81
|Daily SMA100
|25.94
|Daily SMA200
|25.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.82
|Previous Daily Low
|24.17
|Previous Weekly High
|24.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.76
|Previous Monthly High
|26
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
