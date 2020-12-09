Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD again battles four-month-old resistance line below $25.00

- Silver refreshes intraday low after stepping back from three-week top.
- Key resistance line, 100-day SMA challenge bulls amid normal RSI conditions.
- Bears will look for entries below 21-day SMA.
Silver prices bounce off an intraday low of $24.51, currently down 0.05% to $24.55, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal marks another pullback from the key resistance line stretched from August 07 despite rising to the highest since November 16 before a few hours.
Considering the strength of the resistance line, coupled with the normal RSI curve, the commodity is likely to ease further towards revisiting the 21-day SMA support near $24.00.
However, eight-week-old horizontal support around $23.55/50 can challenge the metal’s downside past-$24.00, failing to do so will highlight the November 30 low of $21.89 for silver sellers.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of the stated trend line resistance, at $24.70 isn’t enough to convince the bulls as the 100-day SMA level of $25.08 and November’s high near $26.00 offer additional filters to the north.
Overall, the bullion prices are likely to witness fresh pullback but the downside can be limited.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|24.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.96
|Daily SMA50
|24.12
|Daily SMA100
|25.07
|Daily SMA200
|20.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.87
|Previous Daily Low
|24.43
|Previous Weekly High
|24.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.9
|Previous Monthly High
|26.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.