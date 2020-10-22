Silver Price Analysis: Slips below $25.00, confirms rising wedge on 1H

- Silver prices step back from weekly top while snapping the three-day uptrend.
- 100/200-HMA will probe the sellers following the bearish chart pattern.
- Bulls need to refresh the monthly high for fresh entries.
Silver prices drop to $24.80, down 0.97% on a day, during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote part ways from the latest upside momentum that challenged the monthly high of Wednesday. What’s more important is the pair’s confirmation of a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, on the hourly (1H) formation, amid the descending RSI.
As a result, sellers aim for the confluence of 100 and 200-HMA near $24.60 during the further downside.
In a case RSI remains well above the oversold conditions past-$24.60, the silver bears will initially target the $24.00 round-figure before looking towards the October 15 low around $23.60.
On the contrary, the metal’s rise beyond the $24.85 resistance line, previous support, will not only have to cross the previous day’s high of $25.28 but should also refresh the monthly peak, at $25.56 now, to convince Silver bulls.
Should that happen, the commodity prices can easily probe the early-September month’s low near $25.85.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00%
|Today daily open
|25.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.05
|Daily SMA50
|25.69
|Daily SMA100
|23.08
|Daily SMA200
|19.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.29
|Previous Daily Low
|24.63
|Previous Weekly High
|25.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.57
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.01
