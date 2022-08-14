  • Silver price retreats from daily top as buyers step back inside a bearish chart pattern.
  • RSI suggests further grinding towards the north, 100-DMA adds to the upside filters.
  • 50-DMA acts as a validation point for further downside past $20.48 key support.

Silver price (XAG/USD) consolidates recent gains around a six-week high, holding lower ground near $20.80 amid Monday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the bright metal seesaws inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern.

However, the successful trading above the 50-DMA joins the firmer RSI line, not overbought, to keep buyers hopeful.

That said, a convergence of the stated wedge’s upper line and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of April-July downside, near $21.20-25, appears a tough nut to crack for the XAG/USD bulls.

Even if the silver buyers manage to cross the $21.25 hurdle, the 100-DMA level near $21.70 could challenge the bullion’s further upside.

Alternatively, a downside break of the $20.50-45 support will confirm the rising wedge breakdown, which in turn suggests (theoretically) a south-run towards $17.80. Though, the 50-DMA level surrounding $20.20 and the $20.00 threshold could test XAG/USD bears.

Also acting as a downside filter is the yearly low near $18.15.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 20.79
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 20.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.67
Daily SMA50 20.24
Daily SMA100 21.75
Daily SMA200 22.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.84
Previous Daily Low 20.24
Previous Weekly High 20.84
Previous Weekly Low 19.8
Previous Monthly High 20.37
Previous Monthly Low 18.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

