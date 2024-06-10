Silver Price Analysis: Making lower lows in the short-term

- Silver is declining steadily on the intraday charts suggesting a short-term bear trend bias at work.
- The precious metal is currently pulling back up to resistance from the bottom of a mini-range.
- It will probably roll-over and begin descending again as the pattern of lower lows continues.
Silver (XAG/USD) is in a step decline on the four-hour chart after piercing below the bottom of a mini-range it formed after peaking in mid-May.
The precious metal fell to a new low at $29.12, at the level of the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) following the release of market-moving data on Friday.
Silver 4-hour Chart
It has since pulled back up to resistance from the floor of the range. On balance Silver looks bearish in the short-term and the price will probably roll-over and continue down.
A break below $29.12 (June 7 low) would confirm a lower low and probably a move down to an initial target at $28.21. This is the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the height of the range extrapolated lower, the normal method for establishing targets after breakouts from ranges. Further bearishness could see Silver even reach as low as $27.19, the 100% extrapolation of the height of the range lower.
Alternatively a move above the $31.55 lower high would bring the bearish short-term bias into doubt and suggest the possibility of a recovery back up to the range high at $32.51.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
