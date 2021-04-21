Silver Price Analysis: Bulls testing bear's commitments at daily resistance

- Silver remains positively correlated to the stock market.
- Bulls are seeking a break of the daily resistance if the S&P 500 can penetrate resistance.
As per the prior analysis, 'Silver is stalling on the offer, but intermarket correlations are compelling' the price of silver continues to depend on the stock market.
Wall Street has rebounded following a two-day fall which has weighed on the greenback on Wednesday and lifted the price of the white metal.
S&P 500 / XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, this has translated into a fresh daily bullish impulse following a correction to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement area and monthly support:
Monthly chart
A break of monthly resistance is now the focus.
Moving down to the daily chart, however, is where the action will be for the near term noting the daily resistance.
Daily resistance
The price is meeting a daily resistance zone and while there is room for a deeper test of the bear's commitments, the path of least resistance is likely to the downside.
There is the case for a restest of the prior resistance now expected to turn support.
However, again, the correlation with the stock market is compelling and should the S^P 500 continue to recover and move higher, then silver will likely clear the daily resistance.
This will set the stage for a test of the moth resistance for a fresh bullish impulse towards higher highs.
S&P 500 daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
