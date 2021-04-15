Silver Price Analysis: Bears stepping in at daily resistance

- Silver is on the offer, drifting lower following a daily spike.
- Bears can target an hourly 38.2% or a daily 38.2% deeper down the bullish impulse.
XAG/USD is giving up some ground made on the day as the New York session comes to a close on profit-taking. A quiet Asian session could leave the downside exposed for a drift lower before European traders come online.
A near term target for the bears coincides with the daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish impulse that meets the prior resistance at the round $25.50 psychological level.
On the hourly chart, the 38.2% Fibo is somewhat higher:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
