Silver Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement probes XAG/USD sellers

- Silver fades corrective pullback near the lowest levels since April.
- Key Fibonacci retracement tests sellers amid nearly oversold RSI conditions.
- 200-DMA, previous support from November 2020 guards short-term recovery moves.
Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to defend $25.00, down 0.03% around $25.19, ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Even so, the metal sellers need validation for further downside as RSI conditions suggest corrective pullback from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 2020 to February 2021 upside, near $25.00.
Hence, the anticipated recovery moves can initially aim for the support-turned-resistance line, surrounding $25.50, before challenging the 200-DMA level of $25.86.
During the quote’s sustained run-up beyond $25.86, a four-month-old horizontal hurdle around $26.75-80 could test the silver bulls before giving back the controls.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below the stated Fibonacci support close to $25.00 will direct bears to the $24.70 level, comprising lows marked during late January and mid-April.
Though, a clear downside past $24.70 won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly low of $23.77.
Overall, silver sellers seem tired and hence a consolidation can be expected but the overall bearish trend remains intact until the metal remains below $26.80.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|25.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.03
|Daily SMA50
|26.94
|Daily SMA100
|26.37
|Daily SMA200
|25.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.76
|Previous Daily Low
|25
|Previous Weekly High
|26.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.6
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears tease 1.1800 amid four-day downtrend
EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.1800, flirting with early April levels. US Treasury yields defend USD bulls even as market sentiment consolidates. US Senate Majority Leader Schumer announced Infrastructure Bill will be voted on Wednesday. Sino-US headlines, virus updates could offer fresh direction amid second-tier economic news.
GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700
GBP/USD teases lows marked in March/April as bears take a breather around 1.3670 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the market’s fears over the Delta covid variant as well as Brexit woes.
EUR/USD bears tease 1.1800 amid four-day downtrend
EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.1800, flirting with early April levels. US Treasury yields defend USD bulls even as market sentiment consolidates. US Senate Majority Leader Schumer announced Infrastructure Bill will be voted on Wednesday. Sino-US headlines, virus updates could offer fresh direction amid second-tier economic news.
Stellar in disarray, exposed to a 15% decline
XLM price has only recorded three positive weeks over the last nine weeks, with the best weekly gain being 3.19%. After the sustained period of weakness, Stellar now resides just 15% above the 200-week SMA; an indicator last visited in early January.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.