Silver Price Analysis: 50-SMA probes XAG/USD bulls around $24.00

- Silver edges higher following the corrective pullback from multi-day low.
- Firmer RSI, successful break of support-turned-resistance back the bulls.
- 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, weekly support line offers extra challenge for bears.
Silver (XAG/USD) consolidates the last week’s slump, up for the third consecutive day around $23.88 amid Tuesday’s early Asian session. In doing so, the metal buyers battle 50-SMA after recently crossing the previous support line from June 29.
Given the firmer RSI conditions and a clear break of the immediate hurdle, silver many extend the recovery moves towards July’s low surrounding $24.50. During the rise, the $24.00 round figure may offer an intermediate halt.
It should be noted, however, that the metal’s run-up beyond $24.50 will be challenged by the 200-SMA level of $25.24, a break of which will refresh the monthly peak of $26.00.
Meanwhile, a pullback from 50-SMA, around $23.90, will drag the quote back to the previous support line near $23.80 before highlighting a one-week-old rising trend line near $23.55.
In a case where silver bears keep the reins below $23.55, Thursday’s low around $23.00 and the yearly bottom surrounding $22.15, marked early last week, will be the key to follow.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51%
|Today daily open
|23.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.75
|Daily SMA50
|25.79
|Daily SMA100
|26.16
|Daily SMA200
|25.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.83
|Previous Daily Low
|23.17
|Previous Weekly High
|24.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.17
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.66
