Silver Price Analysis: 10-DMA, 13-day-old support test XAG/USD bears below $24.00

- Silver takes offers to refresh intraday low during four-day downtrend.
- Pullback from 200-DMA, easing bullish bias of MACD favor sellers.
- 100-DMA adds to the downside filters, five-month-old horizontal area appears tough nut to crack for bulls.
Silver (XAG/USD) prices remain on the back foot for the fourth consecutive day, down 0.50% around the intraday low of $23.72 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The bright metal’s latest weakness becomes the extension of the previous week’s pullback from the 200-DMA. Also weighing on the quote is the recently easing MACD line.
However, the 10-DMA and an ascending trend line from January 17, respectively around $23.70 and $23.55, challenge the commodity’s short-term declines.
If XAG/USD bears remain dominant past $23.55, the 100-DMA level of $23.24 and the $23.00 will be on their radars.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may initially aim to regain the $24.00 round figure before challenging the 200-DMA level near $24.60.
Following that, multiple resistances marked since September 2021, near $24.90-80, will challenge the silver buyers before directing them to the year 2021 peak of $25.40.
Overall, silver prices remain vulnerable to the further downside but the 10-DMA and two-week-long support line may restrict the quote’s short-term declines.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50%
|Today daily open
|23.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.2
|Daily SMA50
|23.03
|Daily SMA100
|23.25
|Daily SMA200
|24.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.02
|Previous Daily Low
|23.6
|Previous Weekly High
|24.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.81
|Previous Monthly High
|23.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, with eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300 as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict, following a two-day downtrend. The US dollar licks wounds alongside the Treasury yields amid a typical pre-Fed cautious market. ECB’s Lane dismissed concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3500 amid Brexit concerns, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, as the US dollar holds lower ground amid weaker yields. Concerns over Brexit and UK politics could cap the upside in the pound. Traders remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold risks correction on death cross, potential Fed’s hawkishness Premium
Gold price witnessed another bullish day on Tuesday, as it built on the previous rebound and broke through the critical psychological barrier at $1,850. A sharp correction in the US dollar against its main competitors from three-week highs served as a key catalyst behind gold’s additional upside.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows. Early signs of a bullish takeover are now present.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No surprises for a 25bps rate hike Premium
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market. USD/CAD is carving out a potential bull flag on the 4H chart, more room to rise?