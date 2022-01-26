Silver Price Analysis: 10-DMA, 13-day-old support test XAG/USD bears below $24.00

Silver takes offers to refresh intraday low during four-day downtrend.

Pullback from 200-DMA, easing bullish bias of MACD favor sellers.

100-DMA adds to the downside filters, five-month-old horizontal area appears tough nut to crack for bulls.

Silver (XAG/USD) prices remain on the back foot for the fourth consecutive day, down 0.50% around the intraday low of $23.72 heading into Wednesday’s European session.

The bright metal’s latest weakness becomes the extension of the previous week’s pullback from the 200-DMA. Also weighing on the quote is the recently easing MACD line.

However, the 10-DMA and an ascending trend line from January 17, respectively around $23.70 and $23.55, challenge the commodity’s short-term declines.

If XAG/USD bears remain dominant past $23.55, the 100-DMA level of $23.24 and the $23.00 will be on their radars.

Alternatively, the corrective pullback may initially aim to regain the $24.00 round figure before challenging the 200-DMA level near $24.60.

Following that, multiple resistances marked since September 2021, near $24.90-80, will challenge the silver buyers before directing them to the year 2021 peak of $25.40.

Overall, silver prices remain vulnerable to the further downside but the 10-DMA and two-week-long support line may restrict the quote’s short-term declines.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected