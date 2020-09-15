Silver pressured towards the bell as US stocks end in the green ahead of Fed

- XAG/USD losing some ground in the consolidation phase ahead of the Fed.
- US and Chinese data failed to help the precious metal along while stocks continued to recover.
The prices of precious metals were pressured on Tuesday as the markets brace for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and statement while US stocks managed to end in the green again.
At the time of writing, silver is trading at $27.1120 between a day's range of $27.0099 and $27.6276.
The price of the white metal was tagging along with gold prices despite the upbeat Chinese data and an increase in US factory output for a fourth straight month in August.
Fed to clear next hurdle for precious metals
Nevertheless, more profit-taking could well have been the catalyst for the moves following a prolonged sideways period as we head into the Fed's decision on Wednesday.
Analysts at TD Securities are optimistic that the Fed is cooking up the right recipe for precious metals markets.
The Fed has embarked on a new approach to inflation, voting to allow its pace to run above average for longer and the analysts expect that the FOMC will clear the second hurdle for precious metals.
Officials are set to send a dovish signal hrough the wording on QE, the extension of the dot plot through 2023, and the Chairman's press conference.
Over time, this will open up the door to an extension in the average maturity of Treasury purchases. In this context, we argue that the balance of risks is tilted towards a breakout higher.
Silver levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|27.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.1
|Daily SMA50
|24.78
|Daily SMA100
|20.89
|Daily SMA200
|18.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.31
|Previous Daily Low
|26.68
|Previous Weekly High
|27.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.85
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.