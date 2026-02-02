Silver: Largest daily fall since 1980 – Deutsche Bank

The Early Morning Reid Macro Strategy report from Deutsche Bank reveals that Silver experienced its largest daily fall since 1980, dropping 26.36%. The report discusses the implications of this volatility, linking it to the recent nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed Chair, which has heightened hawkish sentiment. The report also notes that Silver's price has not kept pace with inflation over the long term.

Historic decline amid market turbulence

"Silver saw its largest daily fall since 1980 (36% at the intraday lows, 26.3% at the close)."

"With the overnight moves, Silver is now around $5 below its real adjusted level from 1790—something we explored in last Monday’s CoTD."

"Even incorporating the dramatic 1980 boom and bust and the recent surge, Silver has failed to outperform inflation over more than 230 years of data."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)