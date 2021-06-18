Silver is being lapped up by the bulls looking for a bargain

- Silver bulls are stepping as the weekend approaches.
- Bulls seek a significant upside correction towards liquidy.
Overnight, in the aftermath of the Federal reserve, XAG/USD fell from a high of $27.24 and landed heavily on a low of $25.77 marking one of the biggest falls for the year so far.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $26.01 and has travelled between a low of $25.91 and a high of $26.01 as the bulls continue to buy into the low hanging fruit.
There was no let-up in the US dollar on Thursday, the day after the US Federal Reserve switched up its rhetoric to such an extent that markets, on the knee-jerk, priced in rate hikes to come sooner than first expected and as if tapering by August was a done deal.
The price of silver was down over 4% by the end of the North American session, losing its footing in the wake of US dollar strength, but bulls started to step in during the New York.
Meanwhile, the bond market started to paint a different story on Thursday which could give rise to a sharp correction in the US dollar, subsequently supporting precious metals which have been sold off to extreme weekly technical levels.
For instance, the US 10-year yield fell sharply from 1.5940% to a low of 1.4690%, ending the day down -4.00%. The yield on the US 30-year bond also fell to its lowest level since late February. This is a sign that the market is clearly of the conviction that the rise in inflation is transitory.
XAG/USD technical analysis
From a technical standpoint, the markets have already begun to take profits on the Fed drop.
Bulls are looking to take silver into liquidity around the $26.78 mark where the 38.2% Fibo of the daily bearish impulse is located.
Ther 61.8% and 50% are deeper in volume where the price could end up if the bears done pounce again soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears keep controls below 15-month-old support line
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1910, after breaking a multi-day-old support line the previous day, during early Friday morning in Asia. The pair’s downside break of an ascending support line from March 2020 joins bearish MACD to keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.3900 on Brexit relief, UK Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD bounces off six-week low to snap three-day downtrend. UK Chancellor Sunak rejects extra fiscal helps on delayed unlock. British Retail Sales for May, risk headlines become the key amid a light calendar elsewhere.
Gold: New York bulls step in for low-hanging fruit
Gold prices collapsed through daily support by over 5.2% since Fed Chair Powell described this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting as the 'talking about talking about' meeting.
BTC contemplates breakout, while altcoins promptly follow
BTC rose from the range low to nearly tagging the swing high this week. However, the impulsive move reversed and is now heading toward the midway point. Ethereum and Ripple are following in BTC’s footsteps and are expected to head lower.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.