Silver (XAG/USD) rises firmly on Wednesday, up 2.10% on the day to $51.90 at the time of writing, supported by renewed safe-haven flows as global sentiment shifts into risk-off mode.

The grey metal benefits from a widespread weakness across global Equities, prompting investors to reduce risk exposure. Concerns about stretched valuations in the technology sector, along with heightened uncertainty ahead of Nvidia’s earnings later in the day, are reinforcing demand for defensive assets such as Silver.

Caution prevails as markets await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, due later in the day, which should provide additional clarity on policymakers’ reluctance to commit to a December rate cut. While the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a 25-basis-point reduction in October, several officials have since expressed doubts about further easing amid persistent inflation risks and softening but resilient labour-market conditions.

This uncertainty is amplified by the delayed September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, now expected on Thursday. Recent labour indicators point to weaker momentum. The ADP Employment Change showed a modest contraction in private payrolls, while the backlog of weekly Jobless Claims has continued to build. Together, these signals reinforce a cooling trend in the US jobs market, although not yet enough to guarantee additional Fed cuts.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the chance of a December rate cut has fallen sharply over the past week, reflecting traders’ recalibration of the policy outlook. This shift limits the downside in the US Dollar (USD) but has not been sufficient to curb safe-haven demand for precious metals. For Silver, the combination of geopolitical caution, weaker Equity markets and fragile labour data continues to offer broad support.