Silver bulls face a wall of resistance

- Silver bulls are in control but are facing a wall of resistance.
- The US dollar is moving into support near 93.50 and yields could pick up as a headwind for precious metals.
Silver has continued with its northerly projection, testing deeper into daily resistance territory. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading 2.8% higher on the day so far and has travelled from a low of $23.57 to a high of $24.42. Meanwhile, the greenback has suffered a sell-off from 93.879 to a low of 93.541 as measured against a basket of currencies in the DXY index.
Also boosting precious metals, US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields pulled back after hitting a five-month peak earlier in the session. The 10-year yield fell from a high of 1.673% to a low of 1.621%. However, they are now steadied and could be on the verge of another surge to the upside from a technical perspective as the yield spikes from the 21-50 hour SMMA cloud and building demand at counter-trendline support following a break of the hourly flag resistance:
Should the US yields break higher and take the US dollar for a ride to the upside as well, this could prove a major headwind for silver for the end of the week's sessions, as illustrated below in the technical analysis. Meanwhile, investors are starting to consider where the Federal Reserve is reacting too little too late to the threat of inflation.
In the global supply crunch, inflation issues make precious metals attractive as a hedge. However, analysts at TD Securities have argued that the ''market pricing for Fed hikes remains far too hawkish, as it fails to consider that a rise in inflation tied to a potential energy shock and lingering supply chain shortages would be unlikely to elicit a Fed response.''
''The market is increasingly pricing in a policy mistake which is unlikely to take place, considering that central banks are likely to look past these disruptions as their reaction functions have been historically more correlated to growth than inflation,'' the analysts said.
Silver technical analysis
The price of silver has rallied into resistance and a pullback to restest the old resistance as new support could be expected at this juncture, especially o the US dollar bounces back into action. There is a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that aligns with the old resistance anear 23.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays afloat above 1.1600 as inflation data meet expectations
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early European session and continues to have a difficult time regaining its traction. After the data from the euro area revealed that annual CPI stayed unchanged at 3.4% in September, the pair stays relatively calm above 1.1600.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?