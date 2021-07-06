Silver bears step in as the US dollar firms-up

- Silver is under pressure as the greenback bounces back to life.
- FOMC minutes are the focus for markets for the sessions ahead.
Silver was pressured on Tuesday by a comeback in the US dollar as traders returned from the US holidays and long weekend.
XAG/USD was heading towards the closing bell on Wall Street down by some 1.2%, slightly up from the lows at $26.16 after travelling from a high of $26.77 to a low of $26.01.
The greenback was firmer as traders positioned themselves ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes from the pivotal June meeting where taper discussions took place.
The market is awaiting more confirmation clues of the opinions of FOMC members on when tapering will begin.
A more hawkish spin within the minutes from the members would be expected to support the greenback higher, especially in the wake of disappointing data from Europe on Tuesday.
Investors were disappointed on weaker than expected data from the euro area which has tarnished the allure for the shared currency (which is by far, the largest component of the DXY index, making up almost 58 per cent (officially 57.6%) of the basket).
As a consequence, the index has been able to move in on the daily highs:
As for the metals, analysts at TD Securities explained that they believe there is still ''mettle in the precious metals, as inflation should prove transitory, which implies that market pricing for Fed policy is too hawkish.''
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.10
|Today daily open
|26.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.6
|Daily SMA50
|27.07
|Daily SMA100
|26.51
|Daily SMA200
|25.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.62
|Previous Daily Low
|26.38
|Previous Weekly High
|26.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.52
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounced from near 1.1800 but bears hold the grip
EUR/USD recovered from an intraday low at 1.1806 but holds in the red in the 1.1860 price zone. Softer than expected German data and slowing US economic progress triggered a run to safety.
GBP/USD down to 1.3780 as risk-off takes over
The pound suffered from the EU threatening legal action related to Brexit disagreements The US dollar is sharply up as stocks plunge alongside government bond yields.
XAU/USD pares daily gains in sharp turnaround, trades above $1,790
XAU/USD managed to close above the 100-day SMA on Monday and extended its rebound on Tuesday. After climbing to its highest level in nearly 3 weeks at $1,815, however, gold made a sharp U-turn and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,795.
ADA breakthrough lacks conviction, time for a 15% retracement
Cardano price has oscillated around the 2018 high for much of 2021, either striking resistance at the level or support. Thus, the weekly close above $1.40 last week was a bullish departure from the daily rejections that dominated trading in the last week of June.
The Fed is counting on the market to fix disarray in labor markets
Today’s US calendar includes the final PMI and the ISM services PMI, likely a small dip in each instance after record highs in May. The biggie will be tomorrow’s minutes of the last FOMC.