- Shopify stock sails to three-year highs on impressive Q2.
- Management forecasts high-20s percentage for Q3 revenue growth.
- SHOP stock is 16% away from all-time highs.
- NASDAQ and S&P 500 trace higher despite Trump's 25% added tariff to India.
Shopify (SHOP) is soaring on Wednesday after delivering stand-out second-quarter results. The Canadian ecommerce platform reported revenue surging 30.7% over a year earlier, and shares jumped 20% on the news to three-year highs.
SHOP stock is trading at $152.50 at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ have risen 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively. The Trump administration slapped an additional 25% tariff on India in a bid to stop the country from importing and selling Russian Oil on world markets. This brings the full Indian tariff to 50%.
Shopify earnings news
Net income in the quarter ending in June, excluding the value of equity investments, was $906 million, up from $171 million a year earlier. Free cash flow margin remained at 16% but rose from $333 million one year ago to $422 million in Q2.
Revenue of $2.68 billion arrived $130 million above the average Wall Street forecast.
"Shopify delivered another outstanding quarter, with both GMV and revenue growth rates accelerating in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, quarter over quarter. Europe was a particular source of strength, where GMV grew 42% on a constant currency basis," said Jeff Hoffmeister, Chief Financial Officer of Shopify.
For the third quarter, management said that revenue would grow in the mid-to-high 20s on an annual percentage basis, as well as gross profit growing at a low-20s annual percentage rate.
Shopify stock forecast
Shopify stock is up 43% year-to-date and 180% over the past year, but it doesn't seem likely to stop now. The all-time high at $176.29 from November 2021 is just 16% higher, and bulls will yearn to take out that overhead target by the end of the year.
While there might need to be some consolidation over the next five months, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68 shows that SHOP is not seriously overbought even now. Expect the prior support-turned-resistance region surrounding $128 to fortify the share price in the case of a pullback in the meantime.
SHOP weekly stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.1640
EUR/USD pushed higher on Wednesday, challenging daily highs near 1.1640 as the US Dollar eased in a broadly risk-on environment and amid lingering uncertainty over the next Fed Chair and trade negotiations.
GBP/USD pushes higher, targets 1.3350
GBP/USD now picks up pace and approaches the 1.3350 zone on Wednesday, or multi-day highs, on the back of the resurgence of a strong selling pressure on the Greenback. Meanwhile, investors widely expect the BoE to lower its policy rate by 25 basis points at its event on Thursday.
Gold remains offered near $3,370 on risk-on mood
Gold pulled back on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,360 mark per troy ounce and reversing four consecutive days of gains. In the meantime, a risk-on market mood weighs on the recent bull run in the precious metal, while traders shift their attention to upcoming Fed speakers.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP shrug off Japan's SBI Holdings ETF filing, Ethereum holds steady
Bitcoin struggles to regain its footing on Wednesday, trading around $114,000. Japan's financial giant SBI Holdings files for Bitcoin and XRP ETFs with the FSA, underpinning institutional demand. Ethereum holds above $3,600 support as spot ETFs record $73 million in inflows on Tuesday.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.