Shopify stock sails to three-year highs on impressive Q2.

Management forecasts high-20s percentage for Q3 revenue growth.

SHOP stock is 16% away from all-time highs.

NASDAQ and S&P 500 trace higher despite Trump's 25% added tariff to India.

Shopify (SHOP) is soaring on Wednesday after delivering stand-out second-quarter results. The Canadian ecommerce platform reported revenue surging 30.7% over a year earlier, and shares jumped 20% on the news to three-year highs.

SHOP stock is trading at $152.50 at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ have risen 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively. The Trump administration slapped an additional 25% tariff on India in a bid to stop the country from importing and selling Russian Oil on world markets. This brings the full Indian tariff to 50%.

Shopify earnings news

Net income in the quarter ending in June, excluding the value of equity investments, was $906 million, up from $171 million a year earlier. Free cash flow margin remained at 16% but rose from $333 million one year ago to $422 million in Q2.

Revenue of $2.68 billion arrived $130 million above the average Wall Street forecast.

"Shopify delivered another outstanding quarter, with both GMV and revenue growth rates accelerating in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, quarter over quarter. Europe was a particular source of strength, where GMV grew 42% on a constant currency basis," said Jeff Hoffmeister, Chief Financial Officer of Shopify.

For the third quarter, management said that revenue would grow in the mid-to-high 20s on an annual percentage basis, as well as gross profit growing at a low-20s annual percentage rate.

Shopify stock forecast

Shopify stock is up 43% year-to-date and 180% over the past year, but it doesn't seem likely to stop now. The all-time high at $176.29 from November 2021 is just 16% higher, and bulls will yearn to take out that overhead target by the end of the year.

While there might need to be some consolidation over the next five months, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68 shows that SHOP is not seriously overbought even now. Expect the prior support-turned-resistance region surrounding $128 to fortify the share price in the case of a pullback in the meantime.