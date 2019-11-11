Senior US official: The US condemns the “unjustified use of deadly force” in the latest Hong Kong violence – Sky News

As widely anticipated, the United States (US) again spoke up for Hong Kong protesters after the government recently used forces to take situations under control. Sky News came out with a report, quoting an anonymous senior US official, which shows that Trump administration’s dislike for the recent way of handling the Hong Kong issue.

Key quotes

The US condemns the "unjustified use of deadly force" in the latest Hong Kong violence and has urged Hong Kong police and protestors to de-escalate the situation.

FX implication

Considering China’s strict opposition to anyone interfering in the Hong Kong issue, specifically the US, and the recent shift in the sentiment between the US and China, the news could add pressure on the commodities and Antipodeans. On the other hand, the safe-havens like the US dollar (USD), the Japanese yen (JPY) and Gold, could have additional support.