NZD/USD Price Forecast: Delivers H&S breakdown ahead of US NFP data

The NZD/USD pair trades 0.37% lower to near 0.5730 during the European trading session on Friday. The Kiwi pair is under severe selling pressure as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) underperforms amid a cautious market mood.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.05% 0.13% 0.38% 0.10% 0.29% 0.36% 0.04% EUR -0.05% 0.07% 0.33% 0.05% 0.25% 0.32% -0.01% GBP -0.13% -0.07% 0.27% -0.03% 0.17% 0.23% -0.09% JPY -0.38% -0.33% -0.27% -0.29% -0.10% -0.04% -0.36% CAD -0.10% -0.05% 0.03% 0.29% 0.19% 0.25% -0.06% AUD -0.29% -0.25% -0.17% 0.10% -0.19% 0.06% -0.26% NZD -0.36% -0.32% -0.23% 0.04% -0.25% -0.06% -0.32% CHF -0.04% 0.01% 0.09% 0.36% 0.06% 0.26% 0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

In Friday’s session, the major driver for the Kiwi pair will be the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December. The impact of the US NFP data will be significant on expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook, as officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have expressed concerns over weakening job growth in their latest speeches.

The US NFP report is expected to show that the economy added 60K fresh workers, slightly lower than 64K in November. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to drop to 4.5% from the prior reading of 4.6%.

Ahead of the US NFP data, the US Dollar trades firmly, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshing four-week high near 99.00.

NZD/USD technical analysis

NZD/USD declines to near 0.5730 on Friday. The outlook of the pair has turned bearish as the pair has delivered a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder (H&S) formation after sliding below the neckline at 0.5740.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 41.67 (neutral-bearish) confirms waning momentum and a loss of upside drive.

The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has rolled over to 0.5772 and slopes lower, keeping the pair capped beneath its short-term trend filter.

Trend signals have weakened as the previously rising 20-day EMA flattened and turned down, indicating a shift toward a corrective phase. Sustained trade beneath the indicator keeps risk skewed to the downside, and could lead to further downside towards the November 14 high of 0.5692. Alternatively, a recovery move above the 20-day EMA could support further upside towards the December high around 0.5850.

