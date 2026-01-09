TRENDING:
EUR/USD extends decline after mixed German data, focus on US NFP, tariff ruling

  • EUR/USD extends losses to one-month lows below 1.1660.
  • Mixed German macroeconomic data has increased pressure on the Euro.
  • The US NFP and the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's trade tariffs attract the focus on Friday.
Guillermo Alcala

EUR/USD depreciates further, trading at monthly lows of 1.1640 at the time of writing, on track to a 0.6% depreciation this week. Mixed data from Germany has increased pressure on the Euro (EUR) on Friday, while the US Dollar (USD) appreciates in cautious markets, with all eyes on US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) figures and the ruling on US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The US Supreme Court meets later on Friday to decide the legality of Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act form 1977 to issue trade tariffs. In case of a negative ruling, US companies are expected to request the reimbursement of nearly $150 billion for levies already paid on imports.


Before that, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release December's Nonfarm Payrolls report, the first complete payrolls report after the largest US government shutdown in history. The data is expected to show a moderate increase in net jobs, which is unlikely to clarify the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy path. Markets will also be attentive to the Unemployment Rate.

In the European session, the focus will be on November's Eurozone Retail Sales report and the speech of the European Central Bank's (ECB) board member, Philip Lane. The impact of these events is likely to be limited, with investors awaiting more relevant developments in the US.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%0.09%0.30%0.07%0.12%0.23%0.05%
EUR-0.04%0.05%0.26%0.03%0.08%0.18%0.00%
GBP-0.09%-0.05%0.19%-0.02%0.03%0.13%-0.05%
JPY-0.30%-0.26%-0.19%-0.21%-0.17%-0.07%-0.25%
CAD-0.07%-0.03%0.02%0.21%0.04%0.14%-0.02%
AUD-0.12%-0.08%-0.03%0.17%-0.04%0.10%-0.07%
NZD-0.23%-0.18%-0.13%0.07%-0.14%-0.10%-0.17%
CHF-0.05%-0.01%0.05%0.25%0.02%0.07%0.17%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: Subdued trading ahead of US developments

  • FX volatility remains low, with major currencies trading within tight ranges as investors hold their breath ahead of the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs and the release of December's US employment report.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls data is expected to show a 60K increase in net employment in December, after a 64K rise in November.
  • Beyond that, the Unemployment Rate is expected to decline to 4.5% from 4.6% in November, and wage growth is expected to have accelerated 0.3% in the month and 3.6% year-on-year from 0.1% and 3.5% respectively in the previous month.
  • Later on, January's preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index report is expected to show some improvement, to 53.5, from December's 52.9 reading.
  • Data released on Thursday revealed that weekly Jobless Claims increased to 208K in the last week of 2025, from 200K in the previous week. The numbers, however, were lower than the 210K increase forecasted by the market, and the US Dollar appreciated following the release.
  • German data has been mixed on Friday. Industrial Production rose against expectations, but the trade balance narrowed due to a significant decline in exports, which has reactivated concerns about the outlook of the region´s leading economy.
  • Later on Friday, the Eurozone's November Retail Sales figures are seen ticking up 0.1% after a flat reading in October. Year-on-year, the regions' retail consumption is seen accelerating to a 1.6% increase from 1.5% in the previous month.
  • The ECB Board Member Philip Lane will speak about the economy at a conference in Denmark on Friday, but he is unlikely to say anything new about the ECB's monetary policy plans.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD's next bearish target is at the 1.1615 area

EUR/USD Chart
EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart


The EUR/USD broke and confirmed below the support level at the 1.1660 area, which shows that the bearish bias from 1.1808 highs remains in play. Technical indicators endorse that view. The 4-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram bars remain below the zero level, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) extended its decline to 31, approaching oversold levels.

Intraday lows at 1.1644 are under pressure at the time of writing, with bears looking at the December 8 and 9 lows, in the area of 1.1615. Further down, the target is the December 1 and 2 lows near 1.1590.

To the upside, the previous support at 1.1660 is acting as resistance now, closing the path towards Wednesday's high, near 1.1700, and the descending trendline from December highs, now at 1.1720.

Economic Indicator

Industrial Production s.a. (MoM)

The Industrial Production released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland measures outputs of the German factories and mines. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Fri Jan 09, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 0.8%

Consensus: -0.4%

Previous: 1.8%

Source: Federal Statistics Office of Germany

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance s.a.

The Trade Balance released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows a trade surplus, while a negative value shows a trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the EUR. If a steady demand in exchange for German exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the EUR.
Review Alex Nekritin's Article - Trading the Euro with Germany Trade Balance

Read more.

Last release: Fri Jan 09, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: €13.1B

Consensus: €16.5B

Previous: €16.9B

Source: Federal Statistics Office of Germany

data

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.


Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1650 ahead of critical US events

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1650 ahead of critical US events

EUR/USD stays in the red near 1.1650 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair remains undermined by broad US Dollar strength and a cautious market mood. Traders keenly await the US Nonfarm Payrolls data and Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariff powers for further direction. 

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3450, with eyes on US data

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3450, with eyes on US data

GBP/USD remains subdued for the fourth consecutive day, while trading below 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. Markets remain in a wait-and-see mode before the key US event risks and prefer to hold the US Dollar, which weighs negatively on the pair. The US monthly jobs data and the Supreme Court decision on tariffs are awaited. 

Gold flat lines around $4,475; looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

Gold flat lines around $4,475; looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

Gold reverses a modest intraday dip to the $4,453 area, and trades near the top end of its daily range heading into the European session. The upside, however, seems limited as traders might opt to wait for the US Nonfarm Payrolls report later today. The crucial employment details will be looked upon for more cues about the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.

Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show US labor market remained weak in December

Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show US labor market remained weak in December

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls data for December on Friday at 13:30 GMT. Economists expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 60,000 in December following the 64,000 increase recorded in November.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe is under extreme selling pressure, trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day, down 1% at press time on Friday. Pepe’s decline following a 72% hike last week suggests a likely profit-booking phase, while on-chain data indicates declining network activity.

