TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/INR rises at open ahead of US NFP data

  • The Indian Rupee drops against the US Dollar ahead of the release of US NFP data for December.
  • So far in January, FIIs have dumped their stake worth Rs. 8,017.51 crore in the Indian stock market.
  • US President Trump gives the green light to a bill that allows Washington to impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries trading with Russia.
USD/INR rises at open ahead of US NFP data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Indian Rupee (INR) ticks lower in the opening session against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday. The USD/INR pair rises to near 90.25 as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly ahead of the release of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December at 13:30 GMT.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near its four-week high around 98.90.

The impact of the US NFP data for December will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook, given that the official employment data from previous months was distorted by the federal government shutdown.

The employment report is expected to show that the economy created 60K fresh jobs, slightly lower than 64K in November. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have dropped to 4.5% from the prior reading of 4.6%.

According to the New York Fed bank’s latest Survey of Consumer Expectations of December, respondents stated that the prospect of finding a job if unemployed was the worst since the report began in 2013, Reuters reported.

In the NFP report, investors will also focus on Average Hourly Earnings data, a key measure of wage growth, to get fresh cues on the inflation outlook. The wage growth measure is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 3.6%, faster than 3.5% in November. Month-on-month Average Hourly Earnings are estimated to have risen at a faster pace of 0.3% against the prior reading of 0.1%.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Investors await India’s retail CPI data

  • The upside move in the USD/INR pair is also driven by weakness in the Indian Rupee. The Indian currency is under pressure as foreign investors continue to dump their stake in the Indian equity market amid renewed trade woes between the US and India.
  • So far in January, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers on five out of six trading days and have offloaded their stake worth Rs. 8,017.51 crore. In 2025, FIIs remained net sellers in eight out of 12 months.
  • Trade tensions between the US and India have renewed after President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on imports from New Delhi for their continued oil purchase from Russia.
  • Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham stated this week that President Trump has given the go-ahead for a bill that looks to impose 500% tariffs on countries trading with Russia, Times of India (ToI) reported.
  • Such a scenario would further dampen the sentiment of overseas investors towards the Indian stock market. However, the impact of higher tariffs on Indian exports to Washington would be limited as the current rate of import duty in New Delhi, which is 50%, is one of the highest among all trading partners of the US, making Indian imports less competitive already.
  • On the domestic front, investors will focus on India’s retail Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be released on Monday. India’s retail CPI is estimated to have grown at an annualized pace of 1.5%, faster than 0.71% in November, but will still remain below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band of 2%-6%.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR wobbles near 20-day EMA

USD/INR trades higher near 90.30 at the time of writing. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 90.2157 edges higher, with spot holding above it to preserve a mild bullish bias. The short-term slope has firmed after a brief pause, keeping the near-term uptrend supported.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53 (neutral) has turned higher from prior readings, aligning with a modest improvement in momentum.

A daily close back above the 20-day EMA would improve momentum and could reopen a topside extension toward the all-time high of 91.55. Failure to clear that gauge keeps a drift lower in play, which might lead to a deeper retracement toward the December 19 low of 89.50.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Indian Rupee FAQs

The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.

Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.

Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1650 ahead of critical US events

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1650 ahead of critical US events

EUR/USD stays in the red near 1.1650 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair remains undermined by broad US Dollar strength and a cautious market mood. Traders keenly await the US Nonfarm Payrolls data and Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariff powers for further direction. 

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3450, with eyes on US data

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3450, with eyes on US data

GBP/USD remains subdued for the fourth consecutive day, while trading below 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. Markets remain in a wait-and-see mode before the key US event risks and prefer to hold the US Dollar, which weighs negatively on the pair. The US monthly jobs data and the Supreme Court decision on tariffs are awaited. 

Gold flat lines around $4,475; looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

Gold flat lines around $4,475; looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

Gold reverses a modest intraday dip to the $4,453 area, and trades near the top end of its daily range heading into the European session. The upside, however, seems limited as traders might opt to wait for the US Nonfarm Payrolls report later today. The crucial employment details will be looked upon for more cues about the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple find key support, reviving rally hopes

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple find key support, reviving rally hopes

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple steadied above key support levels on Friday after being rejected at mid-week resistance zones. The short-term recovery prospects remain intact if the top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization hold these support zones.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe is under extreme selling pressure, trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day, down 1% at press time on Friday. Pepe’s decline following a 72% hike last week suggests a likely profit-booking phase, while on-chain data indicates declining network activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers