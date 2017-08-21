SEK: Fading impact from the strong Swedish CPI – ING

Analysts at ING are looking for EUR/SEK to consolidate around the 9.55 level, with the cross unlikely to break below the 9.50 level.

Key Quotes

“This is because last week’s Swedish July CPI data only had a one-off impact on SEK, as the Riksbank is likely to look through the surprise upside. So a calm week on the Swedish data front - along with a cautious President Draghi in Jackson Hole - points to very limited moves in EUR/SEK.”