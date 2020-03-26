Saudi Arabia-led coalition destroys drones launched by Houthis towards the Kingdom

Early Friday morning in Asia, the Arab News pressed the update that the Saudi Arabia-led coalition intercept and destroys drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the Kingdom.
Market implications
Following the news, WTI prices ticked up from $24.20 to $24.35, currently near $24.25. The lack of market response could be attributed to the concentration on coronavirus (COVID-19) updates.
