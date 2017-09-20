S. Korea approves $8 million aid to N. Korea, timing to be decided later: Yonhap

S. Korea approves $8 million aid to N. Korea, timing to be decided later: YonhapBy Dhwani Mehta
Despite the ongoing geo-political tensions between South Korea and North Korea, the former approved a plan on Thursday to send USD 8 million worth of humanitarian aid to the North, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported.
Reuters reports that the aid decision was made after a meeting of government officials chaired by Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon. The exact timing of when the aid will be sent will be decided later.
