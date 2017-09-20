China Foreign Minister is concerned about the worsening situation in Korean Peninsula

China Foreign Minister is concerned about the worsening situation in Korean PeninsulaBy Omkar Godbole
Comments from China Foreign Minister cross the wires this Thursday morning-
- Situation in Korean Peninsula is getting more serious by the day.
Meanwhile. China's Commerce Ministry has said it will actively improve fiscal and tax policy to boost services trade.
