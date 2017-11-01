Russia interfered in the last US election - Rabobank

Michael Every, Head of FMR at Rabobank, notes that the CNN is reporting US intel chiefs have presented President Obama and Mr. Trump with “evidence” of Russian interference in the last US election and very compromising material the Kremlin holds on the President-elect.

Key Quotes

“The CNN story is heavy on “not confirmed” and “unverified” and “allegations”, and is based on material sourced by a former-MI6 agent hired by anti-Trump Republicans to dig up comprising material; the 35-page leaked report itself is categorically explosive (and at the very least contain significant amounts of urea).”

“This may prove relevant to markets today in that this messy US news-flow suggests one of two possibilities: either Mr. Trump is compromised and/or weakened, even before assuming office next week; and/or elements within the CIA and FBI are so anti-Trump they are prepared to undermine him in public.”