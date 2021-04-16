Russia: Have options to hurt US economically if Washington continues sanctions spiral

Russia's foreign ministry announced on Friday that they will be expelling US diplomats proportionally to the US' decision to expel Russian diplomats, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Will reduce the number of short-term visas issued to US diplomats."
"We understand that we are limited in ability to cause economic damage to US."
"Will ban US embassy in Russia from hiring citizens of Russia and third countries."
"We would like to avoid further escalation with Washington."
"We are ready for dialogue with US to find ways to normalise relations."
"Eight high-ranking serving and former US officials responsible for Washington's anti-Russian course will be banned from Russia."
"We stand ready to cut US diplomatic presence in Russia to 300 people if Washington doesn't change course."
"Have options to hurt the US economically if Washington wants to continue a sanctions spiral."
Market reaction
This development doesn't seem to be weighing on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.18% on the day at 4,177.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.20 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has retreated from its move toward 1.20 as US data is mixed. Building Permits and Housing Starts beat expectations but Consumer Sentiment missed with 86.5 points. Vaccine news is eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.38 as US yields halt their falls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, off the highs as US Treasury yields are stabilizing after falling beforehand. US data is mixed. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.