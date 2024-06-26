Rivian Stock News: RIVN  holds onto 20% gain following joint venture with Volkswagen

Rivian and Volkswagen to form joint venture for platform, software, electrical architecture technology.

Volkswagen will immediately invest $1 billion for convertible note.

Rivian will supply IP licenses to the joint venture.

Up to $5 billion in funding will give Rivian the ability to ramp up production on R2, R3 SUVs.

This was exactly what Rivian (RIVN) shareholders needed to hear. On Wednesday, Volkswagen (VWAGY) announced that it would be investing as much as $5 billion in an automotive software and engineering joint venture with Rivian.

Rivian appears to be ahead of the curve in regard to vehicle architecture, and the work created via the partnership will eventually become part of both companies’ electric vehicle (EV) offerings. The news sent RIVN stock up as much as 36% on Wednesday morning, but many shareholders took the opportunity to take profits after the stock had fallen some 50% this year up to that point.

Rivian stock news

Though the partnership is headlined as a joint venture, the deal basically gives Volkswagen access to Rivian intellectual property for the price of $5 billion. This helped the market more richly value Rivian since it is being courted by the second-largest automaker in the world.

With a market cap of $14 billion, Rivian sold a little over 50,000 vehicles in 2023. During that same year, the $60 billion market cap Volkswagen sold 9.2 million vehicles, just 1 million behind the global leader, Toyota.

But it appears that Volkswagen believes Rivian has built a better platform for electric vehicles, as well as the electrical components of its EV platform.

The partnership begins with Volkswagen paying $1 billion for a convertible note that will convert into Rivian common stock at a future date. Then the German automaker will invest up to $4 billion through 2026. For its part, Rivian will license its technology to the joint venture.

Volkswagen mentioned Rivian’s “zonal hardware design” and its unique electrical architecture as part of the shared licensing. Most importantly, Rivian’s “next generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures” will be made available to Volkswagen.

This type of agreement would seem to set up Rivian for a simple acquisition by Volkwsagen in the future since both parties are agreeing to build vehicles using the same platform.

"Since the earliest days of Rivian, we have been focused on developing highly differentiated technology, and it’s exciting that one of the world's largest and most respected automotive companies has recognized this," CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement.

The funding will provide Rivian with the runway to achieve its production goals with the R2 and R3 SUVs over the next several years.

Rivian stock forecast

Rivian stock hit a daily high of $16.35, far above the Tuesday close at $11.96. The stock closed the session at $14.74, up 23.2%. RIVN stock rose in the late afternoon after reaching a daily low of $14.17.

It's a good sign that shares of EV automaker gained toward the end of the session. This means there might be further buying in Thursday's session as well. The price dynamics tell us that the day's news was no flash in the pan.

The closing price is in line with support from February near $14.70. Unfortunately, Rivians stock closed below the support band range from $15.00 to $15.80 that held up off and on from January 2023 through February of this year. Regaining $15.00 is the main priority for bulls before retaking the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), now at $15.19.