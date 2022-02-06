Risk-off and stronger US dollar is the opening theme

Another bumpy ride on Wall Street ended on Friday as Amazon's positive earnings capped a run of mixed big-tech numbers and upbeat economic data in the form of Nonfarm Payrolls surprises. The case for Federal Reserve rate hikes was cemented This led to gold prices falling under pressure from a firmer dollar and higher US Treasury yields.
For the open, a higher yield environment and hawkish sentiment in global central banks would be expected to weigh on risk appetite — throw in the prospects of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, then that is a mix for an even strong US dollar.
Is Russian an invasion imminent?
Following last week's Bloomberg boo-boo...
... the markets, nonetheless, might get the real thing and according to the US White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who was interviewed in the media on Sunday saying
''We are in the window...Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead.”
“We believe that there is a very distinct possibility that Vladimir Putin will order an attack on Ukraine,” Sullivan said on ABC’s “This Week.”
DXY on the march
The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose to 95.70 (DXY), after falling to a two-week low of 95.136 amid a resurgent euro.
However, the dollar was still down 1.8% on the week, on pace for its largest weekly percentage decline since November 2020.
Data showed US Nonfarm Payrolls grew 467,000 jobs last month vs an estimate whereby economists polled by Reuters had forecast 150,000 jobs added in January. Estimates ranged from a decrease of 400,000 to a gain of 385,000 jobs. Data for December was also revised higher to show 510,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 199,000.
Adiaolylu, Average Hourly Earnings, a measure of wage inflation and a closely-watched metric, climbed 0.7% last month, and 5.7% on a year-on-year basis.
AUD/USD is a compelling story for the open based on the above risk-off potential and its high beta tendency to global equity prices and its proxy status to risk appetite:
(Daily chart)
Bar potential mitigation of the markdown and the imbalance thereof, a break of 0.7050 and then 0.7030 would be key:
For the open, the H1 chart is offering a bearish scenario as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1500 on ECB rate hike concerns
EUR/USD grinds higher around three-month top, awaits fresh directions after six-day uptrend. US NFP triggered the pullback from multi-day top but hawkish ECB policymakers keep buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3500 with renewed dollar's strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3500. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released an upbeat January Nonfarm Payrolls reports, fueling the greenback.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
Dogecoin creator Billy Markus is ready for a trend reversal in the memecoin
Dogecoin creator recently asked users to shift their focus from hype and price to creating value in the memecoin’s ecosystem. Billy Markus now reveals that he is ready for a trend reversal in DOGE.
US Nonfarm Payrolls provide a January surprise: Treasury rates soar Premium
Job creation shifted into high gear in January and December despite rampant Omicron cases that appear to have sent people home sick without causing any employment losses. Dow falls, S&P 500 and NASDAQ rise despite rate prospects.