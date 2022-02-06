AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears sink their teeth into US Nonfarm Payrolls

- AUD/USD bears are taking back control, seeking a bearish weekly close.
- 0.6991 is a key downside level that bears will be aiming to close below.
AUD/USD was hit hard on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created far more jobs than expected, raising the chances of a larger Federal Reserve interest rate increase at the March policy meeting. As a consequence, the AUD reversed half the week’s gains on the data that drove a surge in yields.
The US dollar moved its way up the 95 area as measured by the DXY index, crippling the Aussie that fell 0.88% vs the greenback by the close of play. The move translated into a telegraphed price drop from the previous analysis made ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls event as follows:
AUD/USD prior analysis
It was stated that the bears were in anticipation of a Dijo close followed by a Bearish Engulfing. While it did not come in the previous daily close, it finally came nonetheless and confirms the bearish bias for the week ahead.
AUD/USD live market, daily chart
As illustrated, the price's last two day's of business engulfed the mid-week Doji, significantly, bar potential mitigation of the markdown and the imbalance thereof, a break of 0.7050 and then 0.7030 would be key:
The above scenario includes a bullish open to take on bear's commitments in a 50% mean reversion of the prior two day's of bearish closes at 0.7110.
This could occur in the opening sessions as local rates market play catch up to the US Treasury yields that surged to new cyclical highs after the surprisingly strong Nonfarm Payrolls data.
AUD/USD weekly chart
Bears are monitoring the M-formation at this juncture and the weekly close below the neckline following the restest of the area leaves a bias to the downside for the week ahead. Bears will want to break the Nov swing lows near 0.6990's confirmation that the longer-term bear trend is in tact.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
