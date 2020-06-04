Reuters poll-risks to dollar forecasts skewed more to the downside in the next six months, 29 of 50 strategists say.

Reuters poll-safe haven currencies likely to benefit from worries about US-China tensions, over 70% of 57 analysts say.

At the time of writing, the DXY is trading back where prices were agreed between around the hight of the 2018s and for a large part of the 2019s. Historically, these levels in the 97 handle have been pivotal which makes for a compelling analysis in this particular time as nations seek to progress out from the grip of the coronavirus.

Reuters have published a piece which notes that fading of the US dollar's allure and argue that it will continue as global funding strains ease.

However, Reuters has conducted a poll and have stated that a majority of analysts polled by Reuters said there was a high risk that the US-China trade standoff will renew safe-haven bets in the next six months.

