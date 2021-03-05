Reuters Poll: Eurozone GDP growth to average 4.3% in 2021

According to a recently conducted Reuters poll, the eurozone economy is expected to grow by an average of 4.3% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022.

On a quarterly basis, the eurozone GDP is expected contract by 0.8% in the first quarter before expanding 2.1%, 2.2% and 1.3% in the next three quarters.

"The poll showed inflation would rise gradually to 1.9% on an annual basis in the fourth quarter but average just 1.4% for the full year and slow next year to 1.2%," Reuters further reported.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 1.1932.