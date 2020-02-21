Reuters poll: Chances of disorderly UK exit from European union at 25% (20% in Jan poll)

In a Reuters poll, it has stated that the chances of disorderly UK exit from European Union at 25% (20% in Jan poll).
Key results
- Brexit transition period will not be extended beyond Dec 2020 -24 of 34 economists.
- Eexpected EU/UK trade deal will only cover goods, not services -21 of 34 economists.
- Bank of England to leave bank rate at 0.75% until 2022 at least.
- UK economy to expand 1.0% in 2020; 1.4% in 2021 (1.1%; 1.5% in Jan poll).
FX implications
- EUR/GBP pressured, giving back a 61.8% retracement of the eurozone data bid: As explained in the article, "As for the play-off between the Bank of England and fiscal stimulus, which the pound got a boost from earlier this month following a surprise resignation from the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, subsequently replaced by Rishi Sunak, the UK budget now confirmed to be announced on 11 March."
